Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 65.3% in November

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the October 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Tenax Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 23,457 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $33,074.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

