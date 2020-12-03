Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 46,709 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $510,529.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE TEN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $14.85.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 187.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
