Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 46,709 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $510,529.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE TEN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 187.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

