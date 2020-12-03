The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $146,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

