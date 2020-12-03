The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.03.

NYSE BA opened at $223.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $355.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.78.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

