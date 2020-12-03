The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Gap Up to $11.92

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $13.53. The ExOne shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 2,491 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on XONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $221.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $680,325. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 835,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The ExOne during the third quarter worth about $6,046,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in The ExOne by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The ExOne by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

