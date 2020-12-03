The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €65.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.36 ($56.89).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €47.00 ($55.29) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €44.19 and a 200 day moving average of €39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €47.45 ($55.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 47.62.

About Covestro AG (1COV.F)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

