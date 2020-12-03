The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) a €108.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.44 ($105.22).

Shares of GXI opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Monday. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.80.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

