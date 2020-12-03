The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) a €108.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.44 ($105.22).

Shares of GXI opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Monday. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.80.

About Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

