The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Impinj from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Impinj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of PI opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $8,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Impinj by 84.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Impinj by 397.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

