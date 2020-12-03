The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.64 ($43.10).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.25. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

