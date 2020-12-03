The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.13 ($71.91).

HEI stock opened at €60.68 ($71.39) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.45. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

