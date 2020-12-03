The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Michaels Companies will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 99.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after buying an additional 4,189,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after buying an additional 3,261,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

