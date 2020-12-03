The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Stake Lessened by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Unilever Group stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

