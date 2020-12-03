The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) PT Raised to GBX 5,500

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,821.36 ($62.99).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,399 ($57.47) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,637.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,541.96. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market cap of $126.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of GBX 37.46 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

