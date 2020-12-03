TheStreet Upgrades Markel (NYSE:MKL) to B

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $991.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.68. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $995.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $986.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.