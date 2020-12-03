Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.20. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 15,653 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTNP. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. Equities analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

