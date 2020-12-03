Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TOTDY stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. Toto has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

