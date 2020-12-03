Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.48. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 17,955 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

