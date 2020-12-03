Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Twilio worth $108,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,178 shares of company stock valued at $54,162,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.70.

TWLO stock opened at $320.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.32. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.