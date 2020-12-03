UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,232 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Motorola Solutions worth $127,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.87.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $171.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

