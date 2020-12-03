UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 57,618 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of TE Connectivity worth $144,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 992.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Insiders sold a total of 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

