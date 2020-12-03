UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,768 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of ANSYS worth $114,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $357.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

