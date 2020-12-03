UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 16,947 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $145,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $442.41 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.