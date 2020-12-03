UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 196,832 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Healthpeak Properties worth $130,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

