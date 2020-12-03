UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 203,515 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Kinder Morgan worth $110,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 286.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

