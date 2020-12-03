UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 93,850 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of D.R. Horton worth $123,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FIL Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,970 shares of company stock worth $604,818. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

