UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,051 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Church & Dwight worth $117,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,582,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

