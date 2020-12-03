UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722,235 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.77% of Invitation Homes worth $120,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,818,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 1,394,441 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

