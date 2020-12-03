UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Ross Stores worth $148,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

ROST stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.