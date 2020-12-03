UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $115.96 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $115,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,866 shares of company stock worth $12,312,980. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $195.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $206.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

