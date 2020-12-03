UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $128.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.49% of Vail Resorts worth $128,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTN opened at $271.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.49. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.