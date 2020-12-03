UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $132.89 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,772,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,291,339 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.20% of Voya Financial worth $132,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.