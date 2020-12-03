UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $134.27 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Keysight Technologies worth $134,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $944,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,983 shares of company stock worth $16,577,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $121.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

