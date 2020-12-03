UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $136.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,485 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Sysco worth $136,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 904,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,238,052 shares of company stock worth $162,209,188. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.