UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $138.70 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of American Electric Power worth $138,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.