UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of CoStar Group worth $136,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11,650.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist increased their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP opened at $868.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $791.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

