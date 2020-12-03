UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of IHS Markit worth $132,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

INFO opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

