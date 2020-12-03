UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144,638 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of ResMed worth $122,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional increased its position in ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $506,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at $19,141,941.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,286 shares of company stock worth $6,238,026. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $209.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

