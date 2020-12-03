UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 27,995 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of MSCI worth $132,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in MSCI by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in MSCI by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,075 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $416.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.73. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

