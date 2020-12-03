UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 59,802 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $139,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARE opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

