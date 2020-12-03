UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Workday worth $123,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Natixis raised its holdings in Workday by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Workday by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Workday by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total value of $2,043,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,762 shares of company stock valued at $45,594,651. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $225.43 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.55 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

