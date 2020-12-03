UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of V.F. worth $128,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -657.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

