UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of DexCom worth $124,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM opened at $333.20 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.47.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $1,824,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,944 shares of company stock worth $23,363,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

