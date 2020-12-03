UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $113,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $1,368,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,297.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,290.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,186.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

