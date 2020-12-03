UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of IQVIA worth $141,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after buying an additional 832,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,228,608,000 after buying an additional 334,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,302,967,000 after buying an additional 157,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $170.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

