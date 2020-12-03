UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 281,735 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Hormel Foods worth $129,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

HRL opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

