UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 635,029 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635,029 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.41% of PTC worth $135,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $94,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 143.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $110.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

