UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 88,032 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,032 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $127,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

