UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.35 ($49.83).

SHL opened at €38.40 ($45.18) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion and a PE ratio of 27.38. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

