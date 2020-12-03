United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UAL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Airlines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.74.

UAL opened at $46.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $266,850.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

