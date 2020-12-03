Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $332.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $332.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.25.

VEEV opened at $272.40 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock worth $6,628,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after buying an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after buying an additional 373,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

